Guest Column: World Day For Consecrated Life By Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND
World Day for Consecrated Life was established by Pope St. John Paul II in 1997. This day is reserved to pray for Sisters and Brothers, men and women in consecrated life. The day chosen for the celebration is Feb. 2, or Candlemas Day. On this day candles are blessed symbolizing Christ who is the light of the world. Consecrated men and women are called to reflect the light of Jesus Christ to all peoples. This feast day is also known as The Presentation of Jesus Christ, as well as the feast of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
The celebration of World Day for Consecrated Life is transferred to the following Sunday in order to highlight the gift of consecrated persons for the whole Church. World Day for Consecrated Life is celebrated on Feb. 2; however, it is observed in parishes on the Sunday after Feb. 2. This year it will be celebrated in parishes the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 6.
The universal Church wants to honor the witness of those persons who have chosen to follow Christ by means of the practice of poverty, chastity/celibacy and obedience as well as “to be a suitable occasion for consecrated persons to renew their commitment and rekindle the fervor which should inspire their offering of themselves to the Lord.”
Let us pray for all Religious Sisters and Brothers.
School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer is Coordinator of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo.
Artículo Invitado: Día Mundial de Oración Por La Vida Consagrada Por la Hermana María Elena Ferrer, SSND
El Papa San Juan Pablo II estableció el Día Mundial de la Vida Consagrada en 1997. Este día ha sido reservado para orar por Monjas, Monjes y Frailes, hombres y mujeres en la vida consagrada. El día elegido para la celebración es el 2 de febrero, o Día de la Candelaria. Ese día se bendicen las velas como símbolo que Cristo es la luz del mundo. Este día feriado también se conoce como La Presentación de Jesucristo y la fiesta de la Purificación de la Santísima Vigen María.
La celebración del Día Mundial de la Vida Consagrada se traslada al siguiente domingo para destacar el don que las personas consagradas son para toda la Iglesia. El Día Mundial de la Vida Consagrada se celebra el 2 de febrero pero se observa en las parroquias el domingo siguiente al 2 de febrero. Este año se celebrará en las parroquias este fin de semana del 5 y 6 de febrero.
La Iglesia Universal desea rendir homenaje al testimonio de esas personas que han escogido seguir a Cristo por medio de las prácticas de pobreza, castidad/celibato y obediencia y es “una ocasión apropiada para las personas consagradas para renovar su compromiso y atizar el fervor que debe inspirar la ofrenda de sí mismos al Señor”.
Oremos por todas nuestras Hermanas y Hermanos Religiosos.
La Hermana María Elena Ferrer es Hermana Escolástica de Nuestra Señora (SSND) y Coordinadora de Formación de Fe para la Diócesis de Amarillo.