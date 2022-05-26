Hart Parish Jamaica Saturday, June 25

Hart—The parish family at St. John Nepomucene Church invite the public to attend the annual Jamaica on the parish grounds at 312 7th Street on Saturday, June 25 from noon to 10:00pm.
The day will include live music from DJ Avila and JC Productions, Ballet Folklorico de San Jose, La Competencia Nortena, Rosa Fuerte, Grupo Azzero, Infinito and Los Diamantes de Ojinaga. There will be food and beverage booths, games for the kids and activities for all ages.
There will also be a steer drawing, with tickets $10.00 each and there will also be a Jamaica drawing, with the top prize $2,500 cash. Second and third prizes are $1,000 cash each. There will be seven other cash prizes. Tickets for the drawing are $10.00 each and you need not be present to win.
For more information, please call Mary Chavez at 806-647-6477 or Norma Carrasco at 806-292-7624.