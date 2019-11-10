Harvest Of Blessings Gala Nov. 23

Amarillo—Tickets are still available for the 10th Harvest of Blessings Gala to benefit the School Sisters of St. Francis. The gala takes place Saturday, Nov. 23 from 6:30pm to 11:00pm in the Ann Crouch Activity Center (Red Room) at Sunset Center, 3701 Plains Blvd.
Tickets are $100 each, which includes a Mesquite Smoked Sirloin and/or Mesquite Smoked Ribs, catered by Hoffbrau, Amarillo. The ticket includes homemade desserts, live and silent auctions, Calcutta boards and handmade crafts. Providing music once again will be Anderson, Flesher and Key. The dinner will be served from 7:00 to 8:00.
Each ticket also includes a chance to win the Grand Prize: a Pilgrimage Trip from 206Tours.com (up to $7,000 credit and $500 spending money) or a $7,500 VISA Gift Card. More information on the grand prize options can be found online at
www.panhandlefranciscans.org/gala.
Sponsorships are also available, ranging between $1,000 and $5,000. For tickets, to inquire about sponsorships or for additional information, please contact Sister Mary Michael Huseman, OSF, in Panhandle at 806-683-8035.