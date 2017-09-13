HCCA Choir, Band Concert Oct. 17

Amarillo—The public is invited to attend a Dinner and American Spiritual Fall Concert, featuring the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Choir and Band Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Activity Center at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.



Activities begin at 6:00pm with a dinner served by The “C”, or Catholic Community Cornerstone, the parent teacher organization at Holy Cross, who support the school by any means necessary. The dinner will be served in the Gymnasium, followed at 7:00 with the concert in the Reception Room.



The three-time defending state championship choir is under the direction of HCCA choir director Landree Steadman, while Emily Grandmaison will direct the Holy Cross band. The concert is expected to last nearly an hour, according to Steadman.



Cost of the dinner is $8.00 for adults and $4.00 for children 10 and under. For additional information on the dinner and concert, please call Holy Cross Catholic Academy at 355-9637.

