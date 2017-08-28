|||
Help Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey
Home
West Texas Catholic
August
28
,
2017
The Diocese of Amarillo is known for its generous and caring people. We stand in solidarity with our Gulf Coast brothers and sisters in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Please make monetary donations to:
Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle
Hurricane Harvey Fund
PO Box 15127
Amarillo TX 79105-5127
Credit cards will be accepted on their web site at
http://cctxp.org.
This will allow us to forward funds directly to the appropriate areas quickly, avoiding excessive overhead and paperwork that often delay the needed help. Thank you so much for your prayers and generous donations.
Bishop Patrick J. Zurek