Help Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey

The Diocese of Amarillo is known for its generous and caring people. We stand in solidarity with our Gulf Coast brothers and sisters in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Please make monetary donations to:Catholic Charities of the Texas PanhandleHurricane Harvey FundPO Box 15127Amarillo TX 79105-5127Credit cards will be accepted on their web site at http://cctxp.org. This will allow us to forward funds directly to the appropriate areas quickly, avoiding excessive overhead and paperwork that often delay the needed help. Thank you so much for your prayers and generous donations.Bishop Patrick J. Zurek