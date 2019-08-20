Hereford Golf Tournament Rescheduled

Hereford—Due to a scheduling conflict, the annual Golf Tournament, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #8938 at San Jose Church, will now take place Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8:00am at John Pittman Golf Course, 400 South Main.
The format for the tournament is a two-person scramble, according to Council spokesperson Adrian Alejandre. Entry fee is $100 per person, and includes a meal after the tournament.
There will be a longest drive hole, a closest-to-the-pin hole and on one hole, golfers will be able to take a skirt shot. There will also be door prizes and player goody bags.
For additional information or to sign up a team, please contact Alejandre at 806-340-1836. Registration is limited to the first 40 paid teams. Tee box sponsorships are also available, at $150 each.