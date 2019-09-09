Hereford Karnival Krazy Oct. 20

Hereford—The annual Karnival Krazy to benefit St. Anthony School will take place Sunday, Oct. 20 from noon to 5:00pm at the school, 120 West Park Ave.
The day begins with a Barbecue Beef, Hamburger and Sausage Meal from noon to 2:00pm. Cost of the meal is $10.00 per person, according to school principal Ana Copeland, followed by a number of indoor and outdoor games.
A snack bar will be open and a Country Store will be open with a number of Christmas gift ideas.
New to Karnival Krazy this year: a Cornhole Tournament. Registration ends at 1:00, according to Copeland, with the entry fee $30 for two-person teams. The tournament is single-elimination, with $40 buy back for the first hour.
All proceeds from Karnival Krazy will benefit the St. Anthony’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). The PTO uses these funds to enhance the education and learning environment at St. Anthony School, according to Copeland.
For more information, please call the school at 364-1952.