Hereford Parish To Host Jamaica

Hereford—The annual Jamaica to benefit San Jose Church is scheduled Sunday, June 5 fro, 11:00am to 8:00pm at Dameron Park, at 6th and Main.
In case of inclement weather, the Jamaica will be moved to Hilltop Event Center at 3669 South Progressive Road.
The day will include food and activities for the entire family. There will be music throughout the day, with headliners Massore and Del Rancho Al Norte.
The parish is currently selling tickets for a drawing. The top prize is a $2,000 VISA Gift Card. Second prize is a Apple Macbook Pro and third prize is a Playstation 4. Fourth prize is an Apple Watch, fifth prize is a rocking chair from Cracker Barrel and sixth prize is a Chefman Air Fryer. Tickets for the drawing are $10.00 each.
All proceeds from the day will benefit San Jose Church. For more details or to purchase a ticket for the drawing, please call the parish office at 806-364-5053.