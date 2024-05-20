Hereford Parish To Host Jamaica

Hereford—San Jose Church will host its annual Jamaica Sunday, June 2 from 11:00am to 9:00pm at Dameron Park, at 6th and Main.
In case of inclement weather, the Jamaica will be moved to Main Street.
The day will include a variety of food, including gorditas, tacos, turkey legs, pupusas and arepas. Beverages will include Aguas Frescas.
In addition to activities for the entire family, there will be live music from Conjunto Relincho, Innovacion, Incepcion, Grupo Eskalantes and Lo Sabes Norteno. There will also be a performance by Ballet Folklorico from San Jose Church.
There will also be a drawing, with the top prize a 2024 Nissan Versa. Second prize is a $1,000 VISA Gift Card and third prize is a $500 VISA Gift Card. Tickets are $25 each and are on sale at the parish office at 735 Brevard during regular business hours and on sale after every Mass through June 2. Tickets will also be sold during the Jamaica.
All proceeds from the day will benefit San Jose Church. For additional information or to purchase a ticket for the drawing, please call the parish office at 806-364-5053.