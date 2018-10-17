Hereford School Fundraiser Nov. 10

Hereford—Touring Texas Through Food, Music and Spirits, a fundraiser to benefit St. Anthony School, is set for Saturday, Nov. 10, beginning at 6:00pm in the school gym at 120 West Park Ave.



Tickets for the fundraiser are $100 per person and includes appetizers, a prime rib dinner and dessert, according to principal Ana Copeland. The evening will also include music from two acts— Trenton Richey will perform an acoustic set, followed by music from Tejas Bros. from Fort Worth.



There are three different tables that are being sold for the evening—a Wine table, a Whiskey table and a Wine and Whiskey table. The tables will include dinner service for eight people, acknowledgement in the event program and on the school website and a bag of goodies that varies with the type of table purchased, according to Copeland.



“A Wine table will include a certificate to choose a Texas wine from the Wine Pull table, a Whiskey table will include a bottle of whiskey from a Texas distillery and a Wine and Whiskey table will include both a Texas Wine and Texas Whiskey,” she said.



A Wine table is $1,000, a Whiskey table is $1,200 and a Wine and Whiskey table is $1,400. All proceeds from the evening will benefit St. Anthony School. For additional information or to purchase a ticket or a table, please call the school at 364-1952.

