Hereford School To Host Walk Through Bethlehem

Hereford—St. Anthony School will host Walk Through Bethlehem, a Christmas Bazaar, in conjunction with a Children’s Interactive Market and Posadas Sunday, Dec. 5 at the school at 120 West Park Ave.
The bazaar will be open from 10:30am to 5:30pm in the school library, while the Interactive Market and Posadas will take place from 12:30pm to 5:30pm. Admission to the Interactive Market and Posadas is two cans of food or a small donation. The shops in the market are for children up to 12 years old, according to school spokesperson Elaine McNutt.
“At our Walk Through Bethlehem, children will enjoy filling out a census card, going to the tailor’s shop and going from shop to shop to experience different activities that promote the true meaning of Christmas,” she said. “We encourage people to stop by the Nativity scene to dress in your favorite costume and have your picture made.
“After traveling through the Bethlehem market, you can enjoy a light meal or spend some time at the Christmas Bazaar. When you get ready to leave you can join the Posada, which will go down the hall of the school every 30 minutes.”
Some of the shops for children to experience include The Tailor’ Shop, Hebrew Alef Bet, Pottery House, The Sewing Shop, The Rock Quarry, The Bead Bazaar and The Fish Market.
Food donations will benefit the Hereford Food Pantry, according to McNutt. For additional information, please call the school office at 806-364-1952.