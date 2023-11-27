Holiday Open House Scheduled

Amarillo—A Holiday Open House, hosted by Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, will take place Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Catholic Charities offices at 2004 North Spring.
Light hors-d’oeuvres and drinks will be served. There will be tours of the various programs at the organization and at the InterFaith Hunger Project Food Pantry at 1910 North Spring.
“We invite everyone to come out and see for themselves what we offer here at Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle,” said CCTXP executive director Jeff Gulde.
“For those who have questions about what we do, we look forward to showing and sharing with the community the various ways we impact lives and how you can engage us with your help and support. We look forward to visiting with you and answering any and all of your questions.”
For additional information about the Open House or the programs at Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, please contact Gulde at 806-376-4571, or via email, [email protected].