Holy Cross Catholic Academy Calendar Party

Amarillo—The seventh annual Calendar Party to benefit Holy Cross Catholic Academy will take place Friday, April 5 from 6:00pm to 11:30pm in the school’s Event Center at 4102 South Bonham.
VIP tickets for the evening are already spoken for, according to school spokesperson Miechele Ronquillo, but individual tickets are still available, at $50 each. Those tickets can be purchased at the school, 4110 South Bonham, during regular business hours or on the school’s website, holycrossama.org.
A number of big ticket item baskets valued between $500 and $1,500 will be given away during the Calendar Party. Tickets for the basket drawings are separate from the actual event tickets, according to Ronquillo, and can be purchased from students, staff, at the school office on online at bit.ly/CalendarPartyRaffle. Winners need not be present to win.
The evening will also include a steak dinner, live and silent auctions and a dance with music provided by Agave Posse. The evening will culminate with the announcement of the basket winners.
For additional information or to purchase tickets for the event or the drawing, please contact Holy Cross Catholic Academy at 806-355-9637.