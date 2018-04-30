Holy Cross Claims TAPPS State Academic Championship

Waco—For the third time in four years, Holy Cross Catholic Academy has claimed the state championship in the Class 1A TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Public Schools) Academic Meet.



Led by seven members of the HCCA Class of 2018, the Mustangs took top honors in academics, speech and debate to win the title April 11 at the Waco Convention Center.



Senior William Nunley and junior Joey Benitez were co-state champions in Lincoln/Douglas Debate. Nunley also finished third in Persuasive Speaking, fifth in Original Oratory and seventh in Current Issues and Events. Benitez captured first place in Persuasive Speaking, fifth place in Science and sixth in Current Issues and Events. Both Nunley and Benitez were presented the Virgina Wirth Award as the top speakers in the Class A state competition.



Also winning state championships were Senior Patrick Villafuerte in Spanish and sophomore John Reeves in Social Studies. Villafuerte and Reeves also claimed third place honors in Duet Acting. Villafuerte also finished eighth in Poetry Interpretation and Reeves finished seventh in both Ready Writing and Poetry Interpretation.



Other members of the Holy Cross Catholic Academy state championship team were:

• Senior Gabriel Moreno, who finished fourth in Spanish, fifth in Solo Acting and eighth in Prose Interpretation;

• Senior Abby Rickwartz, who finished eighth in Spelling;

• Junior Shane Huseman, who finished sixth in Calculator;

• Junior Anthony Innocenti, who captured third in Original Oratory; and,

• Sophomore Pierce Seidenberger, who took fifth place in Math.



In the Art portion of the competition, Holy Cross finished fifth overall. Leading the way for the Mustangs were juniors Anthony Innocenti, McKenzie Cantu and Mary Huseman. Innocenti claimed second place in Repurposed Chandelier, while Cantu took third place honors for Songs For My Uncle. Huseman captured third place for Leopard Pump. Huseman also finished fourth in On-Site drawing, sixth in Hair Decoration and eighth in Controlled Melted Wax.



Also representing the Mustangs in the Art Competition were:

• Senior Jacob Davila, who finished eighth in Seek and Sketch, color;

• Senior Teagan Rangel, who finished seventh in Pharoah’s Mask;

• Senior Athena Rodriguez, who took fourth in Seek and Sketch, black and white;

• Junior Shane Huseman, who finished eighth in Seek and Sketch, black and white; and,

• Austin Cox, who finished fifth in Mass Consumption Confusion.



Glen Rose—Two members of the Holy Cross girls Golf Team finished in the top ten of the TAPPS 1A State Golf Tournament April 16-17 at Squaw Valley Golf Course. Anna Phillips finished eighth and Abby Rickwartz was tenth.

Both Phillips and Rickwartz were named to the TAPPS Academic All-State team. To be named to the Academic All-State team, students must either be a junior or senior and have an accumulative grade average of 90 or above.



Waco—The Holy Cross Catholic Academy choirs took part in the Class 1A State Vocal Music Competition April 20-21 at Midway High School.

“Our choir wowed the judges with their gifts and talents, singing college level music,” said HCCA choir director Landree Steadman. “The mixed choir, consisting of 20 students, ranging from freshman to seniors, sang selections in Italian, French and English.”

Holy Cross also sent a Girls’ Choir to the competition as well.

“The faculty and staff at Holy Cross are incredibly proud of the choirs’ hard word and showmanship,” said Steadman.



Temple—Students from Holy Cross Catholic Academy competed in the TAPPS State Band Competition April 25-26.

According to HCCA Band Director Emily Grandmaison, the Handbell ensemble received a “1” rating, while the Jazz Band ensemble received a “2” rating.



Waco—Two Holy Cross Catholic Academy athletes qualified for the TAPPS 1A State Track Meet April 28 during the TAPPS 1A Regional Track Meet in Waco.

Junior Shane Huseman finished first in the 400m dash with a time of 53.82. Senior Patrick Villafuerte qualified for state by finishing second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 46.22.

The state meet took place May 4 at Midway ISD’s Panther Stadium in Waco.

