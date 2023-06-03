Holy Cross Grads Garner Scholarships, Grants, Tuition Waivers

Amarillo—Figures released by Holy Cross Catholic Academy show that the graduating Class of 2023 received $105,000 in scholarships, grants and tuition waivers.
Offered scholarships were:
• Valedictorian Sadie Vincent, who was offered an Excellence Scholarship from the University of North Texas; a Presidential Merit Scholarship and a First Initiative Scholarship, both from Texas Tech University; a President’s Scholarship from West Texas A&M University; a Collegiate Scholarship from the University of Alabama; a scholarship from the Cody Owens Memorial Foundation; and, a BSA Family Scholarship; • Salutatorian Ashley Le, who was offered a Cleo Jenkins Scholarship; and a Holy Cross Catholic Academy Booster Club Scholarship; • Madison Heath, who was offered a Merit Scholarship from West Texas A&M University; • Anna Monroe, who was offered a Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship; • Andrew Phillips, who was awarded an Amarillo College Foundation Scholarship; a National Society of High Schools Scholars Nobel; a Good Earth Sustainability Scholarship; a National Eagle Scout Association Scholarship; and, an Emmett J. Doerr Memorial Scout Scholarship; • Bianca Ronquillo, who was offered an Amarillo College Foundation Success 360 Scholarship; • Kanpicha “Ribbin” Saisasong, who was offered a Hope Scholarship and a Spirit Squad Scholarship, both from West Texas A&M University; • Andrew Sillivent, who was offered a Speech and Debate Scholarship from West Texas A&M University; and, • Chris Villa, who was offered two Scholarships from West Texas A&M University; and, a Non-Resident Scholarship from Michigan State University.