Holy Cross Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Amarillo—The top students of the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Class of 2024 have been announced by Craig Logan, Head of School at Holy Cross.
Valedictorian is Rachel Lynn Lane and the Salutatorian is Maggie Frances Houlihan.
Lane is the daughter of Becky and Floyd Lane. She attended elementary school at St. Mary’s Cathedral School and Holy Cross Catholic Academy for grades six through twelve.
During her years at Holy Cross, Lane placed second in Ready Writing at the TAPPS Academic Championships and won state in Poetry at the TAPPS State Speech and Debate Championships. She was active in sports at Holy Cross as a member of the varsity basketball, golf and cross country teams. Lane was also named to the Academic All-State golf team. She is the Vice President of the National Honor Society. Lane’s future plans include attending the honors college at West Texas A&M University and majoring in Sports and Exercise Science.
Houlihan is the daughter of Belinda and Phil Houlihan. She also attended St. Mary’s Cathedral School during elementary and Holy Cross Catholic Academy for grades six through twelve. Houlihan was an active member of the HCCA Choir and received the highest score for her solo in consecutive years. She was also part of the award-winning ensemble for multiple years. Houlihan received the Discipulus award which is the highest honor for a Holy Cross student. She has also been the president of the National Honor Society this past year. Houlihan plans to attend West Texas A&M University and major in Elementary Education.
The Baccalaureate Mass for the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Class of 2024 will take place Wednesday, May 22 at 2:15pm at St. Joseph’s Church, 4122 South Bonham. Commencement Exercises are set for Friday, May 24 at 7:00pm in the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center at 4102 South Bonham.