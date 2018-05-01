Holy Cross Names Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Amarillo—The top students of the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Class of 2018 have been announced by Angi Seidenberger, Head of School at Holy Cross.



Valedictorian is Abby Claire Rickwartz and the Salutatorian is William Alexander Nunley.



Abby Rickwartz is the daughter of Greg and Lynette Rickwartz. She attended St. Joseph School for five years and Holy Cross Catholic Academy for seven years. Rickwartz’s sisters, Hanna and Shelbi, graduated with the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Class of 2012 and 2014 respectively. She has been active in multiple sports, academic competitions and choir while attending Holy Cross. Rickwartz plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall and major in Aerospace Engineering.



Nunley is the son of Jaime and Sarah Peña. He has attended Catholic schools for 13 years including Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Joseph and Holy Cross Catholic Academy.



Nunley has been involved in state winning Speech and Debate and choral groups during his time at Holy Cross. He plans to attend Regis University in Denver in the fall to study Nursing and plans to earn a minor in Philosophy.



Baccalaureate Mass for the Class of 2018 is set for Monday, May 21 at 7:00pm at St. Hyacinth’s Church, 4500 West Hills Trail. Commencement Exercises will take place Friday, May 25 at 7:00pm, in Monsignor Tash Hall at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.

