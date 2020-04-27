Holy Cross Names Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Amarillo—The top students of the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Class of 2020 have been announced by Angela Seidenberger, Head of School at Holy Cross.
Valedictorian is John Wesley Reeves and the Salutatorian is Pierce Bernard Seidenberger.
John Reeves is the son of Wes and Kim Reeves. He has attended Catholic Schools for 14 years. Reeves attended Montessori, kindergarten and elementary at St. Mary’s Cathedral School and attended Holy Cross Catholic Academy for grades six through twelve.
Reeves is a member of the Speech and Debate Team, the track and field team and is a founding member of the Friends of Rachel club. He is the recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. Reeves is a member of The National Honor Society and has served as a mentor, working with both middle school and high school students in multiple subjects.
Reeves serves as a Eucharistic Minister during the Wednesday school Mass at St. Joseph’s Church. He plans to attend West Texas A&M University in the fall to study Civil Engineering. Reeves has an older sister, Anna Kay Reeves, who is a junior at the University of Texas, studying International Relations, Spanish and English.
Pierce Seidenberger is the son of Phillip and Angela Seidenberger. Two of Seidenberger’s siblings, Sage and Carlee, also attend Holy Cross Catholic Academy. His younger brother, Matthew, is a second grade student at St. Joseph School.
Seidenberger has attended Catholic Schools for 15 years. He attended Montessori, kindergarten and elementary at St. Joseph School and attended Holy Cross Catholic Academy for grades six through twelve.
Seidenberger is a member of the Speech and Debate Team and has been a member of the basketball team, track and field team and played football. He was a founding member of the Friends of Rachel Club and is also a Duke Scholar.
Seidenberger volunteers as a lector during the Wednesday school Mass and for Sunday Masses at St. Joseph’s Church. He plans to major in Biology and Pre Med. at the University of Baylor.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no Baccalaureate Mass for the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Class of 2020. Commencement Exercises are set for Friday, May 22 at Tascosa Drive-In, 1999 Dumas Drive. Gates will open at 8:15pm. Final preparations for Commencement Exercises are being formulated. Please look for an update on the Holy Cross website, holycrossama.org; and, in the Sunday, May 17 edition of
The West Texas Catholic.