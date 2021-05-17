Holy Cross Names Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Amarillo—The top students of the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Class of 2021 have been announced by Angela Seidenberger, Head of School at Holy Cross.
Valedictorian is Andrew Robert Wilhelm and the Salutatorian is Luke Thomas Rickwartz.
Andrew Wilhelm is the son of Stacy and Damian Wilhelm. He has attended kindergarten and elementary at St. Mary’s Cathedral School and attended Holy Cross Catholic Academy for grades six through twelve. Wilhelm’s two older sisters also attended St. Mary’s and both graduated from Holy Cross. Stefani has a Business Degree from West Texas A&M University and is the office manager at St. Ann’s Church, Canyon. Kayla has a degree in Sports and Exercise Science from WTAMU and a certificate in Massage Therapy from Amarillo College. She is currently starting her own business in the Amarillo area.
Wilhelm takes care of most of the technology at Holy Cross Catholic Academy. He runs video and sound for every Mass and handles video and sound for the many types of presentations in the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center. Wilhelm has taken time to train the freshmen to take over the technology tasks when he graduates later this month. He is also responsible for the video recordings for all students in speech and debate competitions.
Wilhelm is the recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. He has been a member of the golf team since sixth grade and is president of the National Honor Society and Student Council. Wilhelm’s light show, Tangled Lights Productions, will be featured on ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight, later this year. He plans to attend West Texas A&M University this fall.
Luke Rickwartz is the son of Dr. Kevin and Cheryl Rickwartz. He has attended kindergarten and elementary at St. Joseph School and attended Holy Cross Catholic Academy for grades six through twelve. Two of Rickwartz’s siblings, Arin and Jenna graduated from Holy Cross Catholic Academy. Arin graduated in 2010 and works at Baptist St. Anthony’s as an LVN and is earning her RN through Clarendon College. Jenna graduated in 2018 and is the mother of two children.
Rickwartz has been a member of the Holy Cross basketball team since his sixth grade year. He has also played on the golf team. Rickwartz is the treasurer for the HCCA chapter of the National Honor Society and has been a class representative on the Student Council since his eighth grade year.
Baccalaureate Mass for the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Class of 2021 will take place Wednesday, May 26 at 2:30pm at St. Joseph’s Church, 4122 South Bonham. Commencement Exercises are set for Friday, May 28 at 7:00pm in the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center at 4102 South Bonham.