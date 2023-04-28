Holy Cross Names Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Amarillo—The top students of the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Class of 2023 have been announced by Craig Logan, Head of School at Holy Cross.
Valedictorian is Sadie Elizabeth Vincent and the Salutatorian is Ashley Le.
Vincent is the daughter of Rebecca and Toby Vincent. She attended kindergarten and elementary school at St. Mary’s Cathedral School and St. Joseph’s School, both in Amarillo.
Vincent attended Holy Cross Catholic Academy for grades six through twelve. Earlier this month, she placed second in Number Sense at the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Academic and Fine Arts Class A State Championships in Waco. At that same meet, she captured third in Poetry.
Vincent was active in sports at HCCA as a member of the varsity basketball team. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. Her future plans include attending the University of North Texas and majoring in Business-Entrepreneurship with a minor in Commercial Music.
The daughter of Steven Le and Huynh Trang, Le attended Holy Cross Catholic Academy for grades nine through twelve.
Le has been a member of the basketball team for two years. She also played volleyball and was on the cheer squad. Le was a member of this year’s cheer squad that placed at the TAPPS State Cheer Championships. She has been a member of the National Honor Society. Le plans to attend Amarillo College and major in Nursing.
The Baccalaureate Mass for the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Class of 2023 will take place Wednesday, May 24 at 2:00pm at St. Joseph’s Church, 4122 South Bonham. Commencement Exercises are set for Friday, May 26 at 7:00pm in the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center, 4102 South Bonham.