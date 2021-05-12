Holy Cross Students Wins TAPPS Speech Team Title

Amarillo—Holy Cross Catholic Academy students took part in the Texas Association of Private and Public Schools (TAPPS) Class A Speech Tournament.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s competition was a virtual affair, according to HCCA faculty member Donna Kerr. Students were required to submit pre-recorded speeches in early-April, with the results released on April 29.
The Holy Cross Speech team won the 1-A Speech Team Championship with 91 points. Holy Cross was also the runner-up for the Class 1-A All-Around Academic Award.
The HCCA yearbook, It’s All Just a Mystery, captured second place honors in the yearbook competition, according to Miechele Ronquillo, yearbook advisor.
In Poetry, freshman Rachel Lane took top honors, with freshman Kelly Le finishing second and junior Alex Silva was fifth.
In Prose, it was a 1-2-3 finish for Holy Cross, as junior Nasayha Estrada captured the title, with freshman Madeline Britten second and sophomore Madison Heath third.
Heath finished third in Original Oratory, with senior Andrew Wilhelm taking fourth place and Nasayha Estrada fifth.
In Solo Acting, Rachel Lane was third, Andrew Wilhelm fourth and sophomore Sadie Vincent was fifth.
In Lincoln/Douglas Debate, Kelly Le finished second, with sophomore Andrew Sillivent fifth and Rachel Lane sixth.