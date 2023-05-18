Holy Cross Sustains Lightning Strike

Amarillo—The main building on the Holy Cross Catholic Academy campus sustained a lightning strike Thursday night during a thunderstorm.
According to Craig Logan, HCCA Head of School, the lightning strike occurred sometime between 8:30 and 8:45.
“The Amarillo Fire Department reported to the campus, and they did a complete building search and discovered that there was no fire potential,” said Logan. “Due to the lightning strike taking out our server and other unknown damage, classes are cancelled Friday, May 19, which includes virtual classes.”
School officials are scheduled to report to the campus Friday morning to continue conducting a thorough damage assessment.