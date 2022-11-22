Holy Cross To Host Basketball Tournament

Amarillo—Holy Cross Catholic Academy will host the 2022 Christmas Classic Thursday, Dec. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 10, with all games in the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center at 4102 South Bonham.
The round robin tournament begins with eight games on Dec. 8. At 9:00am, the Lefors Lady Pirates will battle the Darrouzett Lady Longhorns, followed by the boys contest between the two schools. At noon, the Adrian Lady Matadors take on the Kelton Lady Lions, which will be followed by the boys game between the two schools.
The winners of these four games will have very little time for rest, as the winner of Lefors/Darrouzett girls game will be back on the court at 3:00 to face Christ the King, Lubbock. The winner of the Lefors/Darrouzett boys game will battle Christ the King, Lubbock, at approximately 4:30.
The winner of the Adrian/Kelton girls game will meet Holy Cross Catholic Academy at 6:00, with the Adrian/Kelton boys game winner taking on Holy Cross Catholic Academy in the final game of the evening, at approximately 7:30.
An additional eight games in the consolation bracket are set for Friday, Dec. 9, with action beginning at 9:00am. Six games are scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 9:00am.
“At this time, we’re seeking donations for a hospitality room in the form of catered meals, desserts, drinks or monetary contributions,” said HCCA athletic director Tim Gallegos. “If you donate over $100, your company or family name/photo/message will be displayed on the gym monitors during the tournament and the Red and Black game on Tuesday, Dec. 20.”
For additional information about the 2022 Christmas Classic at Holy Cross Catholic Academy, please contact Gallegos by email at sports@holycrossama.org or at 806-355-9637.