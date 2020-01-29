Holy Cross Unveils New Logo

Amarillo—There’s a lot of “new” at Holy Cross Catholic Academy these days.
First, it’s a new decade. Second, the school is celebrating the completion of a new on-campus event center.
And now the school has a new logo.
Unveiled prior to a Jan. 28 basketball doubleheader, the new logo replaces an older logo that has been in use for many years.
“Great things are happening at HCCA!” said Angela Seidenberger, who has served as Head of School since the 2016-17 school year. “As we ordered items and designed our new event center, we began to notice that everything was black and red. It’s hard to find anything in a true gold. Most color options were shades of yellow. Even when looking at uniform items, it is rare to find a true gold.
“So the Advisory council was approached about phasing out yellow and adopting black and red as our official colors. They voted in favor of that which called for a logo change, since gold was in our logo. We had a fresh marketing committee that consists of several members with extensive backgrounds in marketing and development, so with that team helping with the process, it sped things up and made the process of looking at different aspects of branding and what makes a good logo very comfortable.”
Seidenberger said with the new event center coming online, it made sense to freshen up the logo.
“One of the members of our marketing committee has access to a team of designers, and we were able to use his resources to fast track a design,” she said. “Over 80 submissions were given, but our marketing team quickly narrowed it down to three and 30 minutes later, we unanimously chose the winning new design.
“We have been so blessed the last few years with individuals and resources and God continues to send these blessings to our community. I am forever grateful to be part of such a giving, caring, hard-working, God-loving and powerful community as the HCCA community proves to be over and over again.”
What does this new logo say about Holy Cross in the new decade? “Going into the process, we had to give some direction for the designers to begin and the two most important pieces or aspects that I wanted present in the logo were
the cross and the word
Catholic,” said Seidenberger. “This new logo solidifies that Holy Cross Catholic Academy is evolving, we have growth in our school, a new event center, benefactors who want to support what we are about and are willing to take chances with us. We are proof that there is life at HCCA! We are small, mighty and trust 100% in the path that God has paved for us.”