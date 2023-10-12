Holy Cross Veteran’s Day Program Friday, Nov. 10

Amarillo—Holy Cross Catholic Academy invites all veterans and their families to attend and take part in a Veteran’s Day program on Friday, Nov. 10 from 9:00am to 10:30am in the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center at 4102 South Bonham.
Holy Cross alum Andrew Sillivent will serve as Master of Ceremonies and the school’s choir, orchestra and drama department will perform.
Also scheduled to participate is Catherine Wedding, the widow of Price alum and former HCCA faculty member Philip Wedding and 1995 Alamo Catholic High School alum Cody Keesee, who serves in the United States Navy and is now stationed in Washington, DC.
Find out more about the Veteran’s Day program by calling Donna Kerr at Holy Cross Catholic Academy at 806-355-9637.