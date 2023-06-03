Holy Cross Volleyball And Basketball Camps

Amarillo—A volleyball and two basketball camps are scheduled at Holy Cross Catholic Academy this month.
Holy Cross Catholic Academy will offer a Girls Volleyball Camp Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16 in the school’s Event Center at 4102 South Bonham. Camp directors are Laura Valdez, Erica Ramos and Brittany Miguel. There will be two sessions each day—from 3:00pm to 4:30pm for incoming fifth through eighth grade students and from 4:30pm to 6:00pm for incoming freshman through senior girls. Cost of each camp is $50 per person. The camp will focus on basic volleyball skills, offensive and defensive systems, team drills, rotations and on serving and receiving. Campers are asked to bring workout clothes, court shoes, knee pads, a water bottle, a drying towel and a great attitude with a willingness to learn. For additional details or to register for the girls volleyball camp, please go online to holycrossama.org/athletic-camps
Basketball players, listen up. Holy Cross Catholic Academy will conduct a Girls Basketball Camp Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23 at the HCCA Event Center, 4102 South Bonham. There will be two sessions each day of camp—from 9:00am to 10:30am for incoming fifth grade through eighth grade students and from 10:30am to noon for incoming freshmen through seniors. Cost of the camp is $50 per person. Camp directors are Angi Seidenberger, Karina Ronquillo, Jordan Carrasco and Mando Carrasco. Campers are asked to bring workout clothes, court shoes, a water bottle, a drying towel and a great attitude with a willingness to learn. For additional details or to register for the girls basketball camp, please go online to holycrossama.org/athletic-camps
Holy Cross Catholic Academy will offer a Boys Basketball Camp Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 at the school’s Event Center at 4102 South Bonham. Camp directors are Dr. Ray Barbosa, David Hernandez and Adam Marquez. There will be two sessions each day of camp—from 9:00am to 10:30am for incoming fifth grade through eighth grade students and from 10:30am to noon for incoming freshmen through seniors. Cost of the camp is $50 per person. Campers will learn The Hear It, See It and Do It Method, focusing on the nine fundamentals of basketball, while seeing coach models with teamwork and then doing it, with campers placed into the fundamentals of being competitive. Campers are asked to bring workout clothes, court shoes, a water bottle, a drying towel and a great attitude with a willingness to learn. For additional details or to register for the girls basketball camp, please go online to holycrossama.org/athletic-camps