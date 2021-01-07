Amarillo—Home Sweet Homecoming is the theme of Homecoming 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Academy, taking place Monday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 29.
To get students into the spirit of the week, a poster contest is underway. The theme of the poster contest is focused on sports, homecoming and Willy Wonka, according to Erica Gassett, HCCA cheerleader sponsor.
Deadline to turn in a poster is Wednesday, Jan. 20. The posters will be used to decorate the school and gym during homecoming week. The winning poster will be announced at the Friday, Jan. 29 Homecoming Pep Rally at the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center at 4102 South Bonham, just north of the school campus.
Homecoming Week will include a number of Spirit Week Dress up Days: • Monday, Jan. 25 is ROLO-over and Get Out of Bed Day. Students are encouraged to wear pajamas to school; • Nerds and Smarties Tuesday is set for Jan. 26. Students will be dressed like a nerd for the day; • Wednesday, Jan. 27 is Mass Day. Students will wear fuzzy socks and hats after Mass. • Thursday, Jan. 28 is Twix and Twizzlers Twin Day, with the focus on dressing as twins; and, • Friday, Jan. 29 is Taste the Rainbow Day. Students are asked to wear their class colors: sixth grade in purple, seventh grade in neon green, eighth grade in blue, freshmen in neon orange, sophomores in yellow, juniors in hot pink and seniors in tie dye.
The annual Homecoming Pep Rally is set for 2:45pm on Jan. 29, which will include friendly competition between the varsity boys and girls basketball teams and the coaches and their assistants. Both the middle school and high school teams will be introduced, as will the mini court, which crowns the Homecoming Queen and King.
During the pep rally, the nominees for the Homecoming Court will be announced, with the winners crowned during the basketball doubleheader that evening against Wichita Falls Notre Dame, with the Lady Mustangs taking the court at 5:30, followed by the Mustangs contest at 7:00. In between games, the Homecoming Court will be crowned.
For additional information about Homecoming 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Academy, please call the school at 355-9637 or visit the school’s website at holycrossama.org. Both the pep rally and the basketball games will be livestreamed on the Holy Cross website.