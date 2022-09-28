Homecoming At Holy Cross Catholic Academy

Amarillo—Movies and Music is the theme of Homecoming 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Academy, the week of Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7.
Oct. 3 is Thriller Monday, with students in costume. Oct. 4 is Thrift Shop Day, with students in mismatched attire. Oct. 5 is Mass Wednesday and students will be sporting light up necklaces.
Oct. 6 is Spirit Day, with classes, faculty and staff wearing school colors. Oct. 7 is Let’s Get Physical Day, with students wearing their 80’s attire or workout clothing. Clothing for all five days, as always, must be school appropriate.
There will be a parade at 5:45pm on Oct. 5, followed by a Frito Pie dinner in the HCCA Event Center. Adult plates are $8.00 each and children are fed for $4.00 apiece. A pep rally is set for 2:00pm on Oct. 6 and that evening at 7, the Mustangs battle the Wildorado JV at Ascension Academy field.
For more information about Homecoming 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Academy, please call the school at 806-355-9637.