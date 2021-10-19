Homecoming Week At Holy Cross

Amarillo—Preparations are continuing for Homecoming at Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Monday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 13.
The theme of the week is Under the Sea, according to April Fetterman, HCCA Administrative Assistant and Cheer Coach.
A Homecoming Parade is planned for Thursday, Nov. 11, now beginning at 5:30pm. The parade will begin at St. Joseph School and end in the parking lot of the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center. The parade will be followed by a Spaghetti Dinner in the HCCA Event Center, served by the Holy Cross Parent Teacher Association (PTO). Adult plates are $10.00 each and children will be served for $5.00.
There will be a Pep Rally on Friday, Nov. 12 at 2:45pm in the HCCA Event Center. During the pep rally, the homecoming court will be announced. The Homecoming Queen and King will be crowned at 5:30pm, followed by the Mustangs varsity basketball game against Lazbuddie.
Homecoming Week concludes with a dance on Saturday, Nov. 13 in the foyer of the HCCA Event Center.
For more information about Homecoming at Holy Cross Catholic Academy, please call Fetterman during school hours at 806-355-9637.