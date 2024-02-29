IDENTITY Summer Camp/Retreat

Ceta Canyon—Parishes within the Diocese of Amarillo have joined together to bring IDENTITY Catholic Camps and Retreats to the Texas Panhandle this summer, according to Angela Asbill, youth director at St. Ann’s Church, Canyon.
“Thanks to generous donors we are thrilled to offer local Catholic Camps/Retreats at a fraction of the cost of other camps and conferences in the United States,” she said.
The IDENTITY camp will be offered Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 at Ceta Canyon Camp and Retreat Center, 37201 FM1721, between Canyon and Happy. The theme of the summer camp is ABIDE.
The camp is open to upcoming eighth grade students through 2024 graduated seniors, according to Asbill. Early bird registration is $300 per person, if completed by Saturday, June 15, or $325 per person after June 15. The deadline to register for the camp is Monday, July 15.
“We invite all parish youth groups as well as individual teens to attend this five-day camp,” said Asbill. “Come experience hiking, swimming, a giant water slide and jumping pillow, sand volleyball, gaga-ball as well as basketball. Spiritual activities include Faith talks, small groups, praise and worship music, adoration, Masses, confession, rosary and much more.
“To our diocesan youth directors, we need to point out that this is an all-inclusive booking. There is and will be no need to worry about planning hotel stops or meals for your group. Ceta Canyon is also located within a 30 minute to two hour drive from most parishes within the diocese. Space is limited to 250, so please register your group as soon as possible and join us for this great camp.”
For registration information or other details, please contact Asbill at 806-655-3302 or via email, [email protected].