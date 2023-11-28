Amarillo—All youth ministries in the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend and take part in the second annual IDENTITY Winter Retreat Friday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 28 at Ceta Canyon Camps and Retreat Center, 37201 FM1721, between Canyon and Happy.
The theme of the retreat is Graves into Gardens, based on Isaiah 61:3.
The retreat is open to all students in grades 7-12. Cost of the retreat is $130 per student, which includes lodging, all activities and five meals. Scholarships are available for parish youth ministries, according to Angela Asbill of St. Ann’s Church, Canyon.
Deadline to register for the retreat is Sunday, Jan. 7. Learn more by contacting Angela Asbill at [email protected], or by calling St. Ann’s Church at 806-655-3302.