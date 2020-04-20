iGiveCatholic Together Initiative Announced

Amarillo—The Diocese of Amarillo is one of many dioceses and archdioceses participating in #iGiveCatholic Together, a bishop-led initiative in partnership with lay leaders in Catholic philanthropy.
“In this time of great need in our world, our country, our communities and especially in our parishes, schools and ministries that give so much to us, we come together to give back,” said Kim Richard, director of Development and Stewardship for the Diocese of Amarillo. “We must do our part, and share a portion of what we’ve received in order to build the Body of Christ and share His love with the world… one soul at a time. Please consider making a gift to your favorite Catholic organization so, together, we can feed the hungry, clothe the naked, give shelter to the homeless and preserve our Catholic heritage for future generations.
“Your gift makes a difference. Together, we are stronger. Together, we are the Church. May God bless you!”
#iGiveCatholic Together was founded as a giving day that kicks off the charitable season and brings the Catholic community together to give thanks and give back. In that same spirit, #iGiveCatholic Together was launched on March 26 to address the looming financial crisis facing our parishes, schools and ministries, the organizations that shape our souls. This platform will remain activated indefinitely to accept donations from individuals and businesses in support of our Church across the country, according to Richard.
The directors are Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond of New Orleans, Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory of Washington, DC and Bishop Joseph R. Kopacz of Jackson, Miss.
“The goal of #iGiveCatholic Together is to inspire the Catholic community to come together as faithful stewards and to "Give Catholic" in this time of great financial need,” Richard said. “All 501(c)3 parishes, schools, and nonprofit ministries affiliated with a participating diocese are eligible to participate. All donations are tax-deductible and irrevocable and will be for the designated use of your chosen charity.”
To make a contribution, please go to
igivecatholic.org, or for additional information, please see the FAQ in the pull down menu on the right hand corner of the website.