Inaugural Holy Cross Catholic Academy Calendar Party

Amarillo—The inaugural Calendar Party to benefit Holy Cross Catholic Academy is set for Friday, Aug. 25, beginning at 6:30pm in the gymnasium at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.



Cost is $50 per person and VIP tables are available at $800 each, according to organizer Rebecca Vincent.



Following Social Hour at 6:30, a meal will be served at 7:00. The evening will include a silent auction, one large raffle item, Calcutta Boards and special entertainment provided by the HCCA faculty and staff and some diocesan priests. There will also be a dance with music provided by Lee Sheets and Borderline.



What is a Calendar Party?

“There will be large tables, one for each month of the year,” said Vincent. “Each month will also have a VIP table available. Each table will be hosted by a group of people, who will be responsible for selecting a month and appropriate theme, providing table decorations, selling tickets for that table and/or selling tickets for a VIP table. The group will also be responsible for planning, preparing and serving an appetizer and a dessert fitting the table’s theme for those sitting at the table and/or VIP table.”



Vincent added that the appetizer and dessert will have to be prepared prior to arriving at the calendar party.



“We encourage guests to dress according to the theme of the table and there will be a prize for the best table,” she added.



For additional information or further clarification about the Calendar Party or to purchase a VIP table, please contact Vincent at 806-570-9578.

