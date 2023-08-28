Amarillo—Holy Cross Catholic Academy will conduct its inaugural Golf Tournament Thursday, Oct. 26 on the LaPaloma Course of Tascosa Country Club at 4502 Fairway Drive. Cost of the tournament is $250 per golfer, or $1,000 per team. Registration is at 10:00am on Oct. 26, with tee off at noon.
The evening before the tournament, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, golfers are invited to a hamburger dinner at 6:30pm in the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center at 4102 South Bonham. The evening will include a Calcutta, team assignments, ticket sales and drawings.
During the tournament, one hole will be designated as a hole-in-one hole. Awards will also be given for the longest putt, closest to the pin, straightest drive and there will also be a hole-in-one putt shootout.
Following the conclusion of play on Oct. 26, there will be a Social and Italian Dinner at Tascosa Country Club, which will include an awards presentation.
Corporate Sponsors for the inaugural Holy Cross Catholic Academy Golf Tournament include First United Bank, Sage Oil Vac, jPeg Joe, Buccola Masonry, Inc. and FBR Homes, Inc. Calcutta Sponsors include Nichols Roofing and J&C Custom Cabinets. Little Mustang Sponsors include Aardvark Automotive, Scottie’s Transmission, Frost Hauling, LLC, Chicago Title of Texas, LLC, Renaissance Design, 84 Lumber, Sanchez Painting, Casarez Construction, LLC and United Rentals. Swag Sponsor is Kyle Grimsley State Farm. Diamond Level Sponsor is Tierra Blanca Food Pantry. Gold Level Sponsor is Leo Concrete. Golf Ball Sponsor is Edward Jones Investments. Cart Sponsor is Thunderbird Homes, LLC. Athletic Fee Sponsor is Swifty Communigraphics.
Those wishing to play are encouraged to register now at holycrossgolf.golfreg.com. To learn more about the tournament or to sign up as a sponsor, please contact Floyd Lane at 806-674-3861.