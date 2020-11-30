Information Regarding Adult Confirmation In 2021

Amarillo—Once again in 2021, the Diocese of Amarillo invites adults who have not received the Sacrament of Confirmation the opportunity to prepare for the reception of the Sacrament, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, director of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation.
“Each year, the Diocese of Amarillo offers adults who have received the Sacraments of Reconciliation and Eucharist but not received the Sacrament of Confirmation the opportunity to prepare for the reception of the Sacrament,” she said.
Three requirements must be met before candidates can proceed: • Candidates must be 17 years old or older and out of High School; • Candidates must be baptized in the Catholic Church and must present a Certificate of Baptism at the time of registration; and, • Candidates must attend Mass regularly and, if married, must have celebrated the Sacrament of Matrimony in the Catholic Church.
An adult who fulfills the criteria and desires to celebrate this sacrament at the Diocesan Adult Confirmation Mass is asked to do the following, according to Sister María Elena: First, contact your respective parish for an interview with the pastor or his delegate; register, present your certificate of Baptism, and if married the certificate of Sacrament of Matrimony. Second, faithfully participate in at least 10 hours of catechesis offered at your parish. Third, participate in the Diocesan Confirmation Retreat, set for Saturday, March 20 at a location to be announced later. Fourth, on the day of the retreat present a copy of the necessary documentation: (1) the completed Diocesan Confirmation Form with the pastor’s signature; and, (2) a copy of the Baptismal Certificate, and, if married, the Certificate of Matrimony in the Catholic Church.
“Please note that it is necessary to take these documents to the retreat,” said Sister María Elena.
The Sacrament of Confirmation for Adults will be conferred Saturday, April 10 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Detailed information regarding the Mass will be given at the Confirmation Retreat. The Confirmation Retreat is scheduled for March 20, with registration beginning at 9:15am, at a location to be announced later. The Confirmation Retreat will be offered in both English and Spanish and all candidates are expected to attend this retreat, according to Sister María Elena.
For additional information, please contact the pastor of your respective parish.