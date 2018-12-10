Intentional Living Mini-Retreat Jan. 11-12

Amarillo—The registration deadline is Friday, Dec. 28 for an Intentional Living Mini-Retreat Friday, Jan. 11 and Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.



Linda Astuto, executive director of the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, will be the facilitator for the retreat.



“Do you struggle to keep your New Year’s resolutions?” asked Astuto. “Maybe rather than what will I do this year?, the more significant question is who will I become? Lives aren’t made by chance; they are made by choice.



“Who will you become in the new year? How will you be better tomorrow than you are today? How will your walk with Christ be more intimate and fulfilling? All of these questions can be answered by the choices you make today.”



Cost of the retreat is $105 per person, double occupancy, or $135 per person, single occupancy. Check-in is at 6:30pm on Jan. 11, with the retreat beginning at 7:00. The retreat ends at 4:00pm on Jan. 12.



For additional information or to sign up, please call Astuto at 383-1811 or go online to www.bdrc.org.



