Interested In Being A Permanent Deacon?

The Diaconate Office is pleased to announce that Bishop Patrick J. Zurek and the Presbyteral Council have authorized the initiation of the next Deacon Class of 2025. The first class will begin with a Day of Vocation Reflection, Saturday June 5, from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring. You will be provided with information about the formation process, and you will be encouraged to pray about and discern if the ministry of Deacon may possibly be your vocation.
Note: That date depends upon the COVID-19 protocols in place at the time.
If interested please visit the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org, under Departments and click Diaconate. There you will find pamphlets for the inquirer, wife and pastor.
Deacons are ordained clergy belonging to one of the three orders of the Sacrament of Holy Orders, which are deacon (permanent and transitional), priest and bishop. They receive this sacrament when the bishop imposes hands on them at their ordination as they make a promise of obedience to their bishop. As the needs of the dioceses dictate, the bishop assigns deacons where they are so needed.
The deacon has a threefold ministry of the Word, the Altar and of Charity:
Most deacons are married, have secular occupations, and minister outside work hours. Deacons give witness to the spirituality of a married, single or widowed person, who works in the world. The wives go through formation with their husbands and many become involved in lay ministry, either in conjunction with their husbands or in their own capacity. They are a dynamic gift to their parish. Newly ordained deacons usually begin their ministry in the parish where they live. Because of their promise of obedience to the bishop, they may be transferred, like any clergyman, to meet the needs of the diocese. Deacons normally do not receive any financial remuneration for their ministry.
There are a number of requirements for admission into the next deacon formation program: The aspirant must be a male, at least 31 years of age, have a high school diploma or a GED, if married have a stable marriage of at least three years, must be able to demonstrate significant ministerial service, a Roman Catholic with a mature spiritual and prayer life, have a working knowledge of English, if English speaking willing to learn Spanish, open to people of other cultures, gainfully employed, no impediments to ordination, a documented resident, must pass a criminal history, must be psychologically sound and in good health and have full support of the pastor, etc. Classes will be conducted in Spanish, English and some bilingually.
The formation program requires a significant time commitment of 64 hours or more per month. In addition, the wife must be in full support of her husband and she must attend the formation classes. The formation process last 4½ years with an expected ordination date in December 2025. Each year is comprised of no less than 11 weekends, one weekend per month, which includes emphasis in academics, pastoral, human and spiritual development, plus prayer/study group meetings, parish internship and charity ministry. It is a major commitment!
If you are interested in just seeing what it is all about, please visit the website and discuss with your wife, family and your pastor. If still interested, and if married, you, your wife and pastor sign the registration form and send it to the Diaconate Office, P.O. Box 5644, Amarillo, Texas 79117 -5644, on or before Saturday, May 1.
Deacon Blaine Westlake is Director of the Permanent Diaconate for the Diocese of Amarillo.