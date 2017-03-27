Introduction

Welcome to this tab on your diocesan website.



As you scroll through this area, you will find photos of the new Diocesan Pastoral Center. In one photo album, you will find photos from the groundbreaking on March 7, 2015 through its construction.



In a second photo album, you will find photos from the Consecration of the Chapel, which took place on Feb. 22, 2017.



In a third photo album, you will find photos from the Blessing and Dedication of the new building, which took place on Feb. 25, 2017.



We’ve also added stories from the archives about the new building, in case you want to read those stories again.



We are truly grateful to all of you, our benefactors, for your prayers and generosity. Because of the Grace of God and you, we, the staff of the Diocesan Pastoral Center, who serve you, the Church of Amarillo, have a beautiful building that we are very proud of.



A reminder: this is YOUR Diocesan Pastoral Center. Please feel free to visit and if possible, request a tour of your building. Thanks again for your support and thanks for visiting amarillodiocese.org—your diocesan website. May God abundantly bless you and yours.

