Jamaica At Blessed Sacrament Church

Amarillo—Blessed Sacrament Church will host a Jamaica Sunday, Aug. 6 from noon to 10:00pm on the parish grounds at 4112 SE 25th Ave.
According to Jamaica spokesperson Juanita Hernandez, more than 16 food booths will be in operation, featuring tacos, brisket burritos, corn on the cob, fruit cups, snow cones, aguas frescas, turkey legs, flautas, pupusas, pambazos, hamburgers and funnel cakes.
There will also be games for all ages, including a mechanical bull, and a dunking booth. There will also be face painting and a cake walk. The parish will also host a corn hole tournament and there will be a silent auction and bingo/loteria.
The day will also include live music, featuring Mariachi Sol de America and Los Reveldez Del Norte. Coffee Memorial Blood Center will also conduct a blood drive from noon to 6:00pm.
At 1:00pm, a Jamaica king and queen will be crowned. The two queen and two king candidates began to raise money three months prior to the Jamaica. The candidates that raise the most money will be crowned queen and king.
There will also be a drawing, with the grand prize a Kayo Bull 200 ATV. Second prize is a $2,000 VISA Gift Card and third prize is a $1,000 VISA Gift Card. Fourth prize is a $500 VISA Gift Card, fifth prize is a $300 VISA Gift Card and sixth prize is a $200 VISA Gift Card. Tickets for the drawing are $10.00 each and are on sale now at the Blessed Sacrament parish office during regular business hours. Parishioners will also be at neighboring parishes selling tickets for the drawing, beginning this weekend at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo.
Other parishes selling tickets include: • St. Laurence Church, Amarillo, the weekend of Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23; and, • Holy Family Church, Nazareth, the weekend of Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.
“We encourage everyone to come out and support our Faith community and enjoy some great food and outstanding fellowship,” said Hernandez.
Learn more about the Jamaica by calling Blessed Sacrament Church at 806-374-1132.