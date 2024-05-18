Jamaica At Blessed Sacrament Church

Amarillo—Blessed Sacrament Church will host a Jamaica Sunday, Aug. 4 from noon to 10:00pm on the parish grounds at 4112 SE 25th Ave.
According to Jamaica spokesperson Juanita Hernandez, more than 16 food booths will be in operation, featuring tacos, brisket burritos, corn on the cob, fruit cups, snow cones, aguas frescas and turkey legs.
There will also be games for all ages.
The parish will also host a corn hole tournament and there will be a silent auction and bingo/loteria.
The day will also include live music, featuring Los Cuates Vega, Grupo Tercero, Mariachi Sol de America and several other bands.
At 7:00pm, a Jamaica king and queen will be crowned. For the next several weeks, the candidates are raising money, and the candidates that raise the most money will be crowned queen and king.
There will also be a drawing, with the first prize a $5,000 VISA Gift Card. Second prize is a $2,500 VISA Gift Card and third prize is a $1,000 VISA Gift Card. Fourth prize is a $500 VISA Gift Card. Tickets for the drawing are $10.00 each and are on sale now at the Blessed Sacrament parish office during regular business hours.
“We encourage everyone to come out and support our Faith community and enjoy some great food and outstanding fellowship,” said Hernandez.
Learn more about the Jamaica by calling Blessed Sacrament Church at 806-374-1132.