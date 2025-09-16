Jamaica Calendar

Amarillo—A number of parishes are conducting Jamaicas, Fiestas and Festivals throughout the summer:
Spearman Jamaica Spearman—The annual Jamaica to benefit Sacred Heart of Jesus Church takes place Sunday, Sept. 21 on Main Street. A number of vendors will be selling a variety of food and beverages. There will also be live music from Los Hijos de Lino, Los Sabos Norteño and La Nueva Innovacion. Also playing music will be DJ Pelon. There will also be a 3 v 3 Jamaica Basketball Tournament taking place at Spearman Junior High School, 315 West Fifth Ave. The tournament is open to all adults and those 14 years of age and older. There is a $20.00 registration fee per player. Deadline to register a team is Sunday, Sept. 14. To register a team or for additional information, please call 806-886-8714 or text 806-330-2446. There will also be a raffle, with the top prize $1,500 cash. Second prize is $500 cash and third prize is a $250 gas card. Tickets for the drawing are $5.00 each. Learn more about the Jamaica by calling the parish office at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church at 806-659-2166.