John Michael Talbot Concert Scheduled In Amarillo

Amarillo—Christian music pioneer and Best-selling author John Michael Talbot will bring his Lifetime of Music and Ministry concert tour to Amarillo with a concert Saturday, March 9 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington. The concert, which is free to the public, will begin at 7:00pm.



No tickets are required for admission, but a Love Offering will be received to support the ministries of John Michael Talbot and the Brothers and Sisters of Charity.



The Lifetime of Music and Ministry tour features music covering Talbot’s 50-plus recordings over four decades.



"I recently looked back with joy through all the years I have shared with my faithful fans—especially the music that first brought us together,” he said. “Many say my music has been the 'soundtrack of their journey of Faith'. These events will be more of a prayer experience than a concert. Along with covering music from the beginning up to the most current recording 'The Inner Room', there will be stories and meditations throughout the evening. The concert in Amarillo will be presented as preparation for our Lenten journey.”



Talbot released his 55 th album, The Inner Room, in September 2016. His 30 th book, Lessons from a Troubador, was published in 2018.



For additional information about the March 9 concert, please call the St. Mary’s Cathedral parish office at 376-7204.

