John Michael Talbot Concert Scheduled In Amarillo

Amarillo—St. Mary’s Cathedral will present a very special evening with multi-platinum selling, Grammy/Dove Award winning Catholic Recording Artist and Best Selling Author John Michael Talbot Friday, March 4 at 7:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
Doors open at 6:15. No tickets are required for admission, but a Love Offering will be received to support the ministries of John Michael Talbot and the Brothers and Sisters of Charity. Spiritual resources, such as CD’s books and products from Little Portion Bakery will also be available.
Talbot recently released his 57th album, Songs from Solitude, which was recorded during his time of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. He released his 35th book, Hermitage of the Heart, in October.
Talbot lives and leads the monastic life, which overflows into his very active ministry from Little Portion Hermitage in Arkansas and St. Clare Monastery in Texas, where he is the Founder and General Minister of the Catholic based community The Brothers and Sisters of Charity.
For additional information about the March 4 concert, please call the St. Mary’s Cathedral parish office at 806-376-7204.