Jones To Lead Cathedral School
Amarillo—Doug Jones has been named the new principal at St. Mary’s Cathedral School, according to Christine Wanjura, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo.
His appointment was announced on July 10.
Jones brings 23 years of Catholic education experience to his new position at St. Mary’s Cathedral School, including 15 years of administration. Recently, he was the principal of a 450-student 3K-eighth grade Catholic School in North Carolina.
Jones formerly served in the Diocese of Fort Worth in a number of roles, including Assistant Superintendent of Schools. He has a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, a Master of Business Administration and Management and Graduate certificates in Theology and Educational Leadership.
Jones is an Army veteran, having served for 11 years. He attained the rank of Major and his highest award was the Meritorious Service Medal with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster. Jones served in Operation Desert Shield/Storm with the 24th Infantry Division (Mechanized) Artillery.
“We welcome Doug Jones to St. Mary’s Cathedral School,” said Wanjura. “He is excited to get back to Texas and closer to his grandchildren. He is eager to be a valuable asset to the St. Mary’s Cathedral community.”
“I’m looking forward to serving the St. Mary’s Cathedral School community,” said Jones. “I’ve always believed that a Catholic School graduate should be Faithful, a critical thinker, a steward of God’s creation and dedicated to serve.”