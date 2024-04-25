Josie Muñoz: 1983-2024

Dalhart—Josie Muñoz, longtime member of the faculty at St. Anthony of Padua School, passed away April 20 after a brief illness. She was 40.
Mass was celebrated Thursday, April 25 at 10:00am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Father Anthony C. Neusch, rector, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo, presiding, with Deacon Michael Anzaldua and Deacon Louis Artho of St. Francis of Assisi Church, assisting, Interment was in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Muñoz was born on Nov. 3, 1983 in Dumas. She attended and graduated from Dumas High School. During her school years, Mrs. Muñoz participated in cross country, track and basketball.
After high school, Mrs. Muñoz met her future husband, Johnny and had their first daughter, Mia Muñoz, followed by their second daughter, Liana Muñoz. Years later, the couple would get married by the court and recently had their marriage blessed by the Church.
A stay-at-home mom until her girls started Catholic School, Mrs. Muñoz began her career in education, working for the Dalhart Independent School District (DISD) for two years before working as a aide at St. Anthony of Padua School for 11 years.
According to her family, Mrs. Muñoz had a gentle and kind-hearted soul. She was devoted to her children, guiding them to be strong, fearless and independent women. Mrs. Muñoz was also very strong in her Catholic Faith. Her family added that Mrs. Muñoz enjoyed admiring sunsets, traveling with family, watching old black and white movies, spending time with her girls and watching them do what they loved! She also made sure to attend Mass every Saturday and Sunday with her husband and girls. Mrs. Muñoz was also very particular about the way things looked around her house.