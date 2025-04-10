Jubilee Masses Scheduled

Amarillo—Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will celebrate the final Jubilee Inauguration Mass tonight at 6:30 at St. Laurence Church. 2300 North Spring. The parish earlier this year was designated as one of four additional Pilgrimage of Hope locations for the 2025 Jubilee Year.
In addition to St. Laurence Church, also designated as Pilgrimage of Hope locations were: • Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 915 Maddox, Dumas, in the North Deanery; • Church of the Holy Spirit, 511 South Austin, Tulia, in the South Deanery; and, • Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 411 Ware Ave., Groom, in the East Deanery.
These parishes are in addition to the Divine Mercy Chapel at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.