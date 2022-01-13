Amarillo—Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle has initiated a Keep the Lights On Campaign to benefit the Pearl Longbine Cottage, the emergency youth shelter operated by the agency.
“Imagine living in a home with no lights, no water, or no gas,” said Joyce Knight, Resource Development Director and Volunteer Coordinator for Catholic Charities. “Imagine going to bed hungry and waking in the dark hungry, because the only meals you get are the meals served at school. Imagine losing your home and moving to live with strangers. These are the experiences of the children who come to the Pearl Longbine Cottage.
“Now imagine that you can make a difference. For $15.00, you can help keep the lights on for one day. A fifty dollar contribution per day covers electricity, water and gas for our children. A five hundred dollar gift will pay for a month of either electricity, water or gas. To pay for all the utilities for a month is $1,500. We cannot do our work without the generous support of donors. So, thank you for helping us keep the lights on!”
If you would like to donate by check please send your donation to:
Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle P.O. Box 15127 Amarillo 79105