Kitchen Renovation Drawing In Dimmitt

Dimmitt—Immaculate Conception Church is conducting a drawing to benefit the renovation of the kitchen in the parish hall.
Top prize in the drawing is a football package, valued at $1,800, with the winner and a guest attending the Las Vegas Raiders/Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25.
The winner will receive: • Two night accommodations for two at the Hilton Arlington. Check-in is on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and checkout is Friday, Nov. 26, with daily breakfast at the hotel; • Two reserved Upper Level End Zone/Corner Tickets in the 400 Level for the game on Thursday, Nov. 25. This will include a pre-game tailgate party and roundtrip game day transportation to and from the Hilton Arlington; • Roundtrip shared Airport Shuttle Service to and from DFW Airport, provided by the Hilton Arlington; and, • $100 for gas money.
Tickets are $20.00 each and the drawing will take place at 2:00pm Sunday, Nov. 7 at the conclusion of the parish’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner. Winner need not be present to win.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, please call the parish office at Immaculate Conception Church, 806-647-4219.