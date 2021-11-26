Amarillo—Knights of Columbus Council #4621 is sponsoring a Free Throw Championship Saturday, Jan. 15, beginning at 8:00am at the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center at 4102 South Bonham.
The contest is open to all youth between the ages of nine and fourteen, according to event organizer Nathan Flores. Contestants do not have to be Catholic to take part, he added.
The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions. International champions are announced by the K of C international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions. Last year more than 120,000 sharpshooters participated in over 3,600 local competitions.
All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent. For entry forms or additional information contact Nathan Flores at 806-681-0094.
The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic family fraternal service organization with over 1.8 million members in 15,000 local councils. Last year, Knights donated over 70 million volunteer hours and $170 million to charitable and benevolent causes, sponsoring projects to benefit their church, councils, communities, culture of life, families and youth.