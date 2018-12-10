Knights Of Columbus Marian Icon Prayer Program

Amarillo—Knights of Columbus councils throughout the Diocese of Amarillo are invited and encouraged to participate in the Marian Icon Prayer Program.



The diocese will have the icon on two separate occasions in the next 12 months—from now to Wednesday, Jan. 30 and from Sunday, June 16 to Sunday, Dec. 1.



“The 2018-2019 Marian Icon Prayer Program is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus,” said Vic Holguin, Diocesan Deputy for the Knights of Columbus. “Like its predecessors, the program features a Marian image, this time of Our Lady Help of Persecuted Christians.



“Each Knights of Columbus jurisdiction receives several Marian images, which serve as the centerpiece for prayer services conducted in churches and council meeting places throughout the Order for the duration of the initiative. This year, the prayer service is intended to raise awareness of the plight of Christians persecuted for their Faith and to stand in prayerful solidarity with them.”



Grand Knights in each Knights of Columbus council in the diocese are encouraged to contact Holguin at 806-444-6920 for additional information and to reserve time for their council to host the Marian image.



